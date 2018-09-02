Logo


BILLY JOE MARTIIN

on 02/09/2018 |

Billy Joe Martin 70, of Cave City, passed away Thursday, February 8, 2018 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. He was a native of Barren County and a retired supervisor at SKF/ Tyson Bearing. A longtime member of Shady Grove Baptist Church, He enjoyed spending time with his family and on his farm. He loved wood-working, and making musical instruments.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Martin and Mae Turner Martin; seven brothers, Lee, Wilson, Herbert, Paul, Allen, David, and Rick Martin; three sisters, Nadine Morgan, Ann Norman, and Margie Ward.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Ann Scott Martin of Cave City; one son, Joey Martin and his wife, Cindy of Glasgow; one daughter, Concheta Franklin and her husband, Doug of Hendersonville, TN; four grand-children, Dylan Martin, Grayson Martin, Garrett Franklin, and Kathryn Grace Franklin; two sisters, Mary Dee Carter of Glasgow and Etta Calvert of Glasgow; one brother, Orby Martin and his wife, Nellie Bell Martin of Glasgow; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

Cremation was chosen by Mr. Martin and his wishes were to have no services. Arrangements are under the direction of Winn Funeral Home.

 

