BILLY JOE MITCHELL

08/31/2017

Billy Joe Mitchell, 77 of Oakland passed away Wednesday, Aug. 30, peacefully at the Hospice House of Southern KY

The Warren County native was a son of the late Joe and Irene Wilkinson Mitchell.  He was a farmer, a realtor, and was employed by the Department of Education.  He was a member of Fairview Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, served on the Warren County School Board for 12 years and was an Army veteran.

His survivors include his wife Judy Lowe Mitchell; his daughter, Molly Mitchell Copeland (Brad); four stepchildren, Chris Barnes (Daphne), Kim Greca (Greg), Brandon McKinney (Phenicia), Bart McKinney; six grandchildren; Keiera McKinney, Jeffery Barnes, Rachel Barnes, Kaitlin McKinney, Grant Greca and Garrett Greca; two step great grandchildren; one brother, Smith Mitchell (Lela) and several nephews and one niece.

Funeral service will be 12 noon Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery.  Visitation will be 2-8 Friday and 9-12 Saturday at the funeral home.

Family suggests donations be made to Hospice of Southern KY, 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY   42104

