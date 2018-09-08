on 08/09/2018 |

Billy Joe Moore, 84, of the Finney community of Barren County, died Tuesday night, August 7, 2018 at NHC Healthcare. Born in Barren County, he was the son of the late William Ottis and Henrietta Wooten Moore.

Mr. Moore was a life long farmer and a life long member of Hanging Fork Missionary Baptist Church at Finney. He was a former member of the Barren County School Board where he served for 9 ½ years.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Doris Ellis Moore; 2 sons Joe Michael Moore (Kim) of Finney and Tony Moore (Wendy) of Glasgow; 1 daughter Donna Ree Shipley (Mike) of Dry Fork; 8 grandchildren Andy Joe Moore (Leah), Ashley Hendrick (Wes), Nikki Gregory, Alesa Tyree (Matt), Whitney Marie Isenberg (Zack), Whitney Shea Curd (Will), Ben Shipley (Meagan) and Bryan Shipley and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by 2 half-sisters Phyllis Doty and Linda Borders and 3 half-brothers Allen, Lonnie and Marty Moore. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by J. R. and Effie Wooten who helped to raise him, a brothers and sister Maxey and Mary Frances and James Renick Wooten and his half-siblings Marietta Furlong, Sandra Morgan and Darrell Moore.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, August 11th at Hanging Fork Missionary Baptist Church with burial in the Henderson Cemetery at Finney. Visitation will be at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home on Friday beginning at 4pm and Saturday morning from 8am until 11am when he will be moved to the church.