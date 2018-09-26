on 09/26/2018 |

Billy Joe Morgan, 60 of Bowling Green died Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at the Medical Center.

The Warren County native was a son of the late James Morgan, Jr. and Brenda Hogue Morgan who survives. He was employed by Frank Hall Hvac.

His survivors include his son, Brennon Morgan (Amy); One sister, Kathy Smith Wemyss ; one brother, Mike Morgan; his companion, Jacki Heidger; one niece, Sara Smith; one nephews, Clint Smith.

Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Hady & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.