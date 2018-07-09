on 09/07/2018 |

Billy Joe Scott, age 74, of Bonnieville, KY, died Thursday, September 6, 2018, at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, KY. He was a retired automotive body repairman and a member of Bonnieville Baptist Church. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman and a member of Quail Unlimited.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah Schoolcraft Scott of Bonnieville; two daughters, Karen Sue Scott (Justin) of Sonora and Billi Ann Howell (Joe) of Magnolia; two sons, Jeff Scott of Munfordville and Eric Scott (Cheyenne) of Sonora; and three sisters, Etta Logsdon of Sonora, Vanda Moore of Columbus, IN, and Lois Atanas of Cincinnati, OH. He was also survived by eight grand children and two great-grand children.

He was preceded in death by his parents Billy Scott, Sr. and Betty Ann Hensley Scott.

Visitation will be held at Brooks Funeral Home in Munfordville from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, September 9, and on Monday, September 10, at 12:00 p.m. CT until the funeral service at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Brooks Funeral Home for funeral expenses.