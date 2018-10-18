Logo


BILLY KARLENE HARPER

on 10/18/2018 |

Billy Karlene Harper, 70, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Wednesday, October 17th, peacefully, at Signature HC of Putnam Co. in Algood, TN. Billy was born in Glasgow, KY on February 28, 1948, son of the late Irene (Hurt) and John Otis Harper.

Billy is survived by, sister, Shirley Kolthoff, of Indianapolis, IN; 2 nieces, Pamela Stewart & Stacey High both of Tompkinsville, KY & other nieces & nephews & extended family.

Other than his parents, brothers, Cleo, Darrell, Elem, Buford Kyle, Don & Eldon Harper & sisters, Betty Long, Marylan Sue Harper & Virginia Carol Lynn preceded him in death.

Funeral Service at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, Tompkinsville, KY, at 2 PM on Sunday, October 21st, with Jerry Neal Bean officiating. Interment at Skaggs Creek Cemetery, Tompkinsville, KY.  Visitation, Sunday 10:30 AM-2 PM. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Family request donations to Skaggs Creek Cemetery.

