on 02/25/2019 |

Billy Lee Long, 89 of Bowling Green died Monday, February 24, 2019 at Greenview Regional Hospital. The Warren County native was a son of the late Lee and Bessie Bracken Long and husband of the late Betty Sue Beckham Long.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Teresa Rone; son, Mark Long; step daughter, Shirley Bunch and brother, Clayton Long. He was a shipping clerk for Fruit of Loom and a member of Berea Christian Church.

His survivors include his son-in-law, Eddie Rone; five grandchildren, Amy Fulcher (Chris), Karen Rone, Stacey Lowe, Shawna Lowe, Jeremiah Lowe (Crystal); eight great grandchildren, one sister, Imogene Cook and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Berea Cemetery. Visitation will be 12-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, Ky 42104