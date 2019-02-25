Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BILLY LEE LONG

on 02/25/2019 |

Billy Lee Long, 89 of Bowling Green died Monday, February 24, 2019 at Greenview Regional Hospital. The Warren County native was a son of the late Lee and Bessie Bracken Long and husband of the late Betty Sue Beckham Long.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Teresa Rone; son, Mark Long; step daughter, Shirley Bunch and brother, Clayton Long. He was a shipping clerk for Fruit of Loom and a member of Berea Christian Church.

His survivors include his son-in-law, Eddie Rone; five grandchildren, Amy Fulcher (Chris), Karen Rone, Stacey Lowe, Shawna Lowe, Jeremiah Lowe (Crystal); eight great grandchildren, one sister, Imogene Cook and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Berea Cemetery. Visitation will be 12-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, Ky 42104

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BILLY LEE LONG”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

JOHN AND MARCELLA CRAIGHEAD

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
46°
Clear
Clear
Monday 02/25 0%
High 49° / Low 30°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 02/26 0%
High 58° / Low 36°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Wednesday 02/27 10%
High 63° / Low 41°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.