BILLY RAY SMITH (UPDATED)

Billy Ray Smith, 65 of Indianapolis, IN and formerly of Glasgow, died Monday, Aug. 20, 2018 at his home. He was the son of the late Arthur and Delcie Farlee Smith. Mr. Smith was a former employee for Southern States and Southern Explosive Co. in Glasgow and was an avid fisherman.

He is survived by 5 children, Stacy Myers (Phillip) and Tony Moore (Brandy) of Glasgow, B.J. Smith (Kim) and Jason Allen Smith (Kari) of Westmoreland, TN, and Brandy Ryan (Arthur) of Ohio; 14 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; his special friends and caretakers, Wanda and Johnny Smith of Indianapolis; 4 sisters Mary McPeak of Missouri, Ila Vay France of Wabash, IN, Shirley Crews (Gary) and Dianne Smith of Glasgow and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a son Billy Ray Smith Jr.; 6 brothers Arthur E., Kenneth C., Johnny, Charles, Rollin and Bill Smith, 2 sisters, Debbie Decker and Mae Likens and a step brother Charles McPeak.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, Aug. 25th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4pm until 8pm and Saturday morning until services.