Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BILLY RAY SMITH (UPDATED)

on 08/21/2018 |

Billy Ray Smith, 65 of Indianapolis, IN and formerly of Glasgow, died Monday, Aug. 20, 2018 at his home.  He was the son of the late Arthur and Delcie Farlee Smith.  Mr. Smith was a former employee for Southern States and Southern Explosive Co. in Glasgow and was an avid fisherman.

He is survived by 5 children, Stacy Myers (Phillip) and Tony Moore (Brandy) of Glasgow, B.J. Smith (Kim) and Jason Allen Smith (Kari) of Westmoreland, TN, and Brandy Ryan (Arthur) of Ohio; 14 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; his special friends and caretakers, Wanda and Johnny Smith of Indianapolis; 4 sisters Mary McPeak of Missouri, Ila Vay France of Wabash, IN, Shirley Crews (Gary) and Dianne Smith of Glasgow and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a son Billy Ray Smith Jr.; 6 brothers Arthur E., Kenneth C., Johnny, Charles, Rollin and Bill Smith, 2 sisters, Debbie Decker and Mae Likens and a step brother Charles McPeak.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, Aug. 25th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be Friday from 4pm until 8pm and Saturday morning until services.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BILLY RAY SMITH (UPDATED)”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

 

JONATHAN DECKARD

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
76°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 08/21 20%
High 82° / Low 64°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of Rain
Wednesday 08/22 40%
High 78° / Low 54°
Chance of Rain
Clear
Thursday 08/23 10%
High 80° / Low 56°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.