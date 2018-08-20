Billy Ray Smith 65 of Indianapolis, Indiana and formerly of Glasgow died Monday , August 20, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Funeral arrangements are incomplete but will be under the direction of the A F Crow and Son Funeral Home.
