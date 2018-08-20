Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BILLY RAY SMITH

on 08/20/2018 |

Billy Ray Smith 65 of Indianapolis, Indiana and formerly of Glasgow died Monday , August 20, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana.  Funeral arrangements are incomplete but will be under the direction of the A F Crow and Son Funeral Home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BILLY RAY SMITH”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

 

ALLY FAITH ROBERTSON

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
77°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Monday 08/20 50%
High 86° / Low 70°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Chance of Rain
Tuesday 08/21 60%
High 79° / Low 64°
Chance of Rain
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 08/22 10%
High 79° / Low 55°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.