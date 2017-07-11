on 11/07/2017 |

Billy Wayne Chapman, 82, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Sunday, November 5th, at Medical Center of Bowling Green.

Billy Wayne was born in Monroe County, KY on September 9, 1935, a son of the late Clarice (Marshall) and Robert “Bobby” Chapman. On October 7, 1972, he was united in marriage to Sondra (Crowe) Chapman, by Goldman Davenport. Sondra precedes him in death. He was retired from Texas Eastern was he was a Compressor Station Operator. He served in the National Guard for 10 years. He attended Gulley Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

Billy Wayne is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Chrystena Chapman; and two grandchildren, Brycen and Makayla Chapman. Other than his wife, Sondra Chapman, and parents, Bobby and Clairce Chapman, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Robert Darrell and Leon Chapman and Inelle Riggs.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, November 9th, 2017. Visitation is Wednesday 4:00 P.M.-8:00 P.M. and Thursday 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Monroe County Memorial Lawn. Donations are suggested to Mt. Zion Cemetery.