Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BILLY WAYNE CHAPMAN

on 11/07/2017 |

Billy Wayne Chapman, 82, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Sunday, November 5th, at Medical Center of Bowling Green.

Billy Wayne was born in Monroe County, KY on September 9, 1935, a son of the late Clarice (Marshall) and Robert “Bobby” Chapman. On October 7, 1972, he was united in marriage to Sondra (Crowe) Chapman, by Goldman Davenport. Sondra precedes him in death. He was retired from Texas Eastern was he was a Compressor Station Operator. He served in the National Guard for 10 years. He attended Gulley Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

Billy Wayne is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Chrystena Chapman; and two grandchildren, Brycen and Makayla Chapman. Other than his wife, Sondra Chapman, and parents, Bobby and Clairce Chapman, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Robert Darrell and Leon Chapman and Inelle Riggs.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, November 9th, 2017. Visitation is Wednesday 4:00 P.M.-8:00 P.M. and Thursday 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Monroe County Memorial Lawn. Donations are suggested to Mt. Zion Cemetery.

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BILLY WAYNE CHAPMAN”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Larry and Donna Williams 

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
52°
Overcast
Overcast
Tuesday 11/07 10%
High 53° / Low 40°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 11/08 0%
High 53° / Low 35°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Thursday 11/09 10%
High 57° / Low 31°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.