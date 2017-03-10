Logo


BIRTHDAYS AND ANNIVERSARIES FOR FRIDAY, MARCH 10, 2017

Birthdays
Tina Hogue Hiser
Tracy Broady Sowers
Hannah Elizabeth Morrison
Betty Allway
Polly Claywell 60
Marla Doty 51
Jonathan Deckard
Annie Whitaker
Krista L. Smith
Dalton Furlong
Diane Lessenberry
Raygen Shirley 12
Trenton Peterson 14
Michelle Gillentine
Mary Vance
Meagan Robertson 3
Carolyn Gray
Meagan Robertson
Willie Moore Boyd
Tina Purlee
Cam-Ron Hayden 13
Meryn Matthews

