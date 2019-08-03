Logo


Birthdays and Anniversaries for Friday, March 8, 2018

on 03/08/2019 |

Birthdays

Michael McRoy

Betty Lou Groce

Jeanetta Richardson

Gary Oliver

Brenda Oliver

Steve Huff (61)

Michelle Shaw Gillentine

Joe Hurt

Gertrude Rhodes

