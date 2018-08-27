Birthdays and Anniversaries for Monday, August 27, 2018

Birthdays
Melba Richardson
Joan Edwards
Keith Jones (49)
Michael Etherton 42
Kay Farley 75
Connie Childress 62
Debbie Cleveland
Tina Staples 50
Ozella Mills 85
Kenny Dale Mullins
