Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Birthdays and Anniversaries for Monday, July 23, 2018

on 07/23/2018 |

 

 

 

 

 

 

Birthdays 

Grant Tittle (16)

Grant Wood (8)

Ashley Martin

McRee Houchens

Taylor Dillingham

Allan Pennycuff

Dale Young (75)

Aubrey Russell 2

William Blake Howard

Elijah Wood (13)

Jonathon Datillo (23)

Janet Wyatt (65)

Fannie Kinslow (87)

Lane Mils (5)

Isaac Logsdon (16)

Cory Wheeler (25)

Crystal Simmons (38)

 

Anniversaries

Joe and Barbara Hatchett

Justin and Shawna Wood (14)

Roy and Shirley Deckard (24)

Hannah and Seth Edmunds (2)

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Birthdays and Anniversaries for Monday, July 23, 2018”

Please Leave a Reply

DOLLYWOOD PARKS AT THE GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS IN TENNESSEE IS THE COMPLETE SMOKY MOUNTAIN GETAWAY!

LISTEN TO WCLU LITE 102.3 FM AND 1490 AM FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN DOLLYWOOD TICKETS!

 


Person of the Day

GRANT TITTLE

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
76°
Mostly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Monday 07/23 20%
High 81° / Low 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 07/24 20%
High 83° / Low 65°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Wednesday 07/25 10%
High 87° / Low 64°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.