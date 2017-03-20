Birthdays
Cliffors Firkins
Mary Wagnoer
Bill Humphrey
Cody Hogue
Loretta Norris
Kevin Houchens
Don Cook
Tabitha Gruber 35
Michelle Houchens Simpson
Sheldon Humphrey 11
Randy Driver twin
Brandy Driver twin
David Carter 52
Jeannie Castelle
BIRTHDAYS AND ANNIVERSARIES FOR MONDAY, MARCH 20, 2017
