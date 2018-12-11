Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Birthdays and Anniversaries for Monday, November 12, 2018

on 11/12/2018 |

 

 

 

 

 

Birthdays

Lettia Howard

Jimmie Greene (74)

Chuck Thomas

Wilma Morgan

Joyce Martin

Andrea Elmore

Stacy Mills

Adam Houchens

Adam Jessie

Megan Kinslow

Blaine Hoskins (3)

Ariel Driver (10)

Blondell Tarry (91)

Ronnie Nadile

Timothy Sneed

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Birthdays and Anniversaries for Monday, November 12, 2018”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

Harlie and Pitsy Thompson

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
45°
Overcast
Rain
Monday 11/12 90%
High 47° / Low 34°
Rain
Overcast
Tuesday 11/13 20%
High 40° / Low 25°
Overcast
Mostly Cloudy
Wednesday 11/14 20%
High 43° / Low 32°
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.