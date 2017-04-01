BIRTHDAYS AND ANNIVERSARIES FOR SATURDAY, April 01, 2017

Birthdays
Jade Houchens 20
Jonathan Daniels
Marsha Smith Houchens
Lisa Hatfield
Ruby Tabor 100
Creel Hatcher 58
Margaret Renfro 93
Todd Hodges
Tony Simmons
Cindy Green
Joyce Madison
Gary Emberton
Janice Lewis
