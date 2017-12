on 12/30/2017 |

Birthdays and Anniversaries for Saturday, December 30, 2017

Sandra Heltsley

Donna Ray

Naomi Edmunds (88)

Dalton Johnson (22)

Kaitlyn Gentry

Steve Morgan

Anniversaries

Teddy and Carolyn Lane

Mark and Marla Davis (50)

Vicky and Bruce Jones (36)