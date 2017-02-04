Birthdays
Briley Barron 16
Lorie Bunch
Faye Kitchens
Marsha Walker 45
Aubree Turner 15
Clarice Strode
Donna London
Ava Wood 6
Brenda Chaney
Jonas Bastien 21
BIRTHDAYS AND ANNIVERSARIES FOR SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2017
on 02/04/2017 |
Share this story:
Recent Posts
-
SOLD OUT – ANNUAL GLASGOW-BARREN COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE BANQUET02/04/2017 - 0 Comment
-
BARREN RECEIVES GRANTS FOR SCIENCE EDUCATION02/04/2017 - 0 Comment
-
KY 61 IS CHANGING FOR LARUE AND HARDIN COUNTIES02/04/2017 - 0 Comment
Comments are closed.