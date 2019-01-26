Birthdays
Kayleigh Jade Vance 11
Lauren Cherry
Sue Muse
Gary Tilghman 63
Willodean Hogue
Neal Purcell
Anniversaries
Larry and Vickie Bunch
Steve and Donna Ray
No Responses
to “Birthdays and Anniversaries for Saturday, January 26, 2018”
Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!
3:30 PM – Sports Trivia
4:30 PM – Movie Trivia
KATHY BARRICK
SPONSORED
BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE
WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE
No Responses to “Birthdays and Anniversaries for Saturday, January 26, 2018”