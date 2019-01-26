Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Birthdays and Anniversaries for Saturday, January 26, 2018

on 01/26/2019 |

Birthdays 

Kayleigh Jade Vance 11

Lauren Cherry

Sue Muse

Gary Tilghman 63

Willodean Hogue

Neal Purcell

 

Anniversaries

Larry and Vickie Bunch

Steve and Donna Ray

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Birthdays and Anniversaries for Saturday, January 26, 2018”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

KATHY BARRICK

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
26°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 01/26 20%
High 43° / Low 31°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Sunday 01/27 10%
High 41° / Low 28°
Clear
Chance of Rain
Monday 01/28 50%
High 54° / Low 19°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.