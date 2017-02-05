Birthdays
Emma Hiltner
Betty Magers
Kenzie Edwards
Norris Wilson 70
Ricky Hennion
Tyler Stewart 27
Amber Matthews
Becky Perkins Reece
Sheldon Ballou
Betty Walters
Kim Hatcher
Melissa Edwards
Bunny Cook
James Brandell 83
Meghan Walters
Marbajean “Mickey” Minor
Ruth Pace
Jackie Cash
Ellie Caffee 17
BIRTHDAYS AND ANNIVERSARIES FOR SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5, 2017
on 02/05/2017 |
