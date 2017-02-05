Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BIRTHDAYS AND ANNIVERSARIES FOR SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5, 2017

on 02/05/2017 |
Birthdays & Anniversaires

birthday 500x261
Birthdays
Emma Hiltner
Betty Magers
Kenzie Edwards
Norris Wilson 70
Ricky Hennion
Tyler Stewart 27
Amber Matthews
Becky Perkins Reece
Sheldon Ballou
Betty Walters
Kim Hatcher
Melissa Edwards
Bunny Cook
James Brandell 83
Meghan Walters
Marbajean “Mickey” Minor
Ruth Pace
Jackie Cash
Ellie Caffee 17

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

 

 

 

GOOD AS GOOD2

PERSON OF THE DAY

Lora Atwell

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

texas2

020217 Lora Atwell

© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital