Birthdays
Tristan Brooks (10)
Jeff Gray (54)
Becky Moon (70)
Patricia Toms
Lynda Matthews
Kaye Tracy
Shelia Humphrey Foster
Jonathan Deckard 41
Kayla Johnson
Tom Bosse
Billy Goodman 71
Lindsey Jackson (twin)
Lauren Simmons (twin)
Chris Short
Len Norris (59)
Joanna Gossett (5)
Larry Houchens
Darla Beckham
Caitlyn Richards
Landry Coffman
Bo Bishop
Larry Polley
Heather Proffitt Hatcher (28)
Cora Jessie Wood (18)
Helen Johnson 91
No Responses to “Birthdays and Anniversaries for Tuesday, August 21, 2018”