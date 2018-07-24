Logo


Birthdays and Anniversaries for Tuesday, July 24, 2018

on 07/24/2018

 

 

 

 

 

 

Birthdays 

 

Ralph Gentry 60

Shannon Taylor

Judy Glass

Runell Houchen

Holly Alexander

Paula Coomer

Madonna Young

Barbara Hatchett

Justin Hubbard (31)

Eddie Harris (70)

Paula Coomer

Buddy Pickett

Johnny Young

Michelle Demunbrum

Amber Ard

Braxton Bragg (17)

Hallie Ann Nesbitt

Barry Saltsman

Troy Gosser (79)

Rex Thompson (70)

Elliot Dickerson

Doug Dold (78)

Cassidy McCoy (23)

Mel Parker (49)

Amberly Dawn Fishback (28)

 

Anniversaries

John and Rhonda Doyle

Floyd and Lois Bulle 38

Donny and Marilyn Thompson (40)

