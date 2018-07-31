Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Birthdays and Anniversaries for Tuesday, July 31, 2018

on 07/31/2018 |

 

 

 

 

Birthdays and Anniversaries for Tuesday, July 31, 2018

 

Crystal Jackson (35)

Mark Craine (56)

Logan Ellis

Rita Billingsley (50)

Wanda Moore

Phyllis Bulle

Lowell Browning

Joe Hatchett

Rosa Mae Hurt (82)

Rodney Popp (50)

Colton Thomas

Ashley Hart (23)

Bo Ferrell (49)

Ruby Emberton 72

Joey Slayton

Kim Crowe

Brandon Atwell

Brittany Gilbert Wade

Shane Smith

Cecil Russell 55

Melissa Dennison

Bo Ferrell

Tonya Ross 50

Billy Terry

David Denton

Leslie Green

Whit Muhlencamp

Dan Moody

Cody Thompson

 

Anniversaries

Danny and Terri Wells

Keith and Carol Light (30)

Sam and Jackie Royse

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Birthdays and Anniversaries for Tuesday, July 31, 2018

 

Crystal Jackson (35)

Mark Craine (56)

Logan Ellis

Rita Billingsley (50)

Wanda Moore

Phyllis Bulle

Lowell Browning

Joe Hatchett

Rosa Mae Hurt (82)

Rodney Popp (50)

Colton Thomas

Ashley Hart (23)

Bo Ferrell (49)

Ruby Emberton 72

Joey Slayton

Kim Crowe

Brandon Atwell

Brittany Gilbert Wade

Shane Smith

Cecil Russell 55

Melissa Dennison

Bo Ferrell

Tonya Ross 50

Billy Terry

David Denton

Leslie Green

Whit Muhlencamp

Dan Moody

Cody Thompson

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Anniversaries

Danny and Terri Wells

Keith and Carol Light (30)

Sam and Jackie Royse

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Birthdays and Anniversaries for Tuesday, July 31, 2018”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

SELMA MAYFIELD

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
81°
Overcast
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Tuesday 07/31 40%
High 84° / Low 67°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wednesday 08/01 50%
High 80° / Low 66°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thursday 08/02 50%
High 81° / Low 65°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.