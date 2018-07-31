Birthdays and Anniversaries for Tuesday, July 31, 2018
Crystal Jackson (35)
Mark Craine (56)
Logan Ellis
Rita Billingsley (50)
Wanda Moore
Phyllis Bulle
Lowell Browning
Joe Hatchett
Rosa Mae Hurt (82)
Rodney Popp (50)
Colton Thomas
Ashley Hart (23)
Bo Ferrell (49)
Ruby Emberton 72
Joey Slayton
Kim Crowe
Brandon Atwell
Brittany Gilbert Wade
Shane Smith
Cecil Russell 55
Melissa Dennison
Bo Ferrell
Tonya Ross 50
Billy Terry
David Denton
Leslie Green
Whit Muhlencamp
Dan Moody
Cody Thompson
Anniversaries
Danny and Terri Wells
Keith and Carol Light (30)
Sam and Jackie Royse
