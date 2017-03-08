BIRTHDAYS AND ANNIVERSARIES FOR WEDNESDAY, MARCH 08,2017

Birthdays
Easton Sturgeon 13
Betty Lou Groce
Jeanetta Richardson
Gary Oliver
Stella Cochran
Michael D. McCroy
Haley Thorpe
Jesse Dial
Amy Hall
Margie Haskins
Steve Huff
Joe Hurt
Bobby Neal
Teresa Pennington
John Byrd
Presley Parker
Pricilla Webb
Anniversaries
Billy Joe & Doris Moore 65years
