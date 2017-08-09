Logo


Birthdays and Anniversaries – Friday, September 8, 2017

on 09/08/2017 |

Birthdays and Anniversaries –
Friday, September 8, 2017

Kendall Compton
Collin Colabelli
ONeal Hatler
William Carroll Hare
Marthanna Davis
Steve Sutherland
Glen Alexander
Eric Kinslow (25)
McKinley King
Layke Taylor
Glenna Bacon
Emily Pedigo (17)
Jessica Davis
Taite Young
Penny Garner
Karlie Jo Forrest 9
Amie Cross
Banna Burnette
Junior Houchens
Madison Gillentine
Floyd Bulle
Lois Bulle
Brandy Wheat (21)
Gary Randenga

 

Anniversaries
Greg and Wanda Houchens (33)
Penny and Todd Garner
Kenneth and Sharon Kidd
Jimmy and Pauletta Deckard

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

