Birthdays
Loretta Stone
Eric Poynter
Jackie Royse
Doug Smith (57)
Loretta Mires
Kaitlyn Harris
Sue Furlong
Kathy Coomer Proffit
Anniversaries
Bobby and Vivian Hurt
No Responses
to “Birthdays and Anniversaries Saturday January 5, 2019”
Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!
3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia
4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia
KATHY COOMER PROFFITT
SPONSORED
BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE
WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE
No Responses to “Birthdays and Anniversaries Saturday January 5, 2019”