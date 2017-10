on 10/04/2017 |

Birthdays

Botts Walker

Bob Stone

Donald Edwards

Pam Wingfield

Charity South

Geneva Oakes

Crissy Cook

Kellie Shelton

Donnie Scoggins (74)

Landon Sutton 11

Anniversaries

Phillip and Vicki Foster (31)

William and Shelia Jolly (37)

Jason and Sherry Perry (20)

Richard and Judy Lowe 56

Ron and Cindy Bowman