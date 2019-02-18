BLAKLEY INDICTED FOR MULTIPLE SEXUAL ABUSE COUNTS

on 02/18/2019 |

The Metcalfe County Grand Jury recently returned an indictment for 41-year old Teddy Blakley of Edmonton.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Bobby Maxwell conducted an extensive sexual abuse investigation that resulted in Blakley’s charges of rape first degree, victim under 12 years old; sexual abuse first degree, victim under 12 years old; rape first degree; and sodomy first degree.

Trooper Maxwell arrested Blakley at his residence on Society Hill Road in Edmonton last Friday.

Blakley was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.