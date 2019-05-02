Logo


BLUEGRASS CELLULAR SCHOLARSHIP INFO

02/05/2019

Applications are now being accepted for Bluegrass Cellular’s 2019 Scholarship Program. This annual program, now in its 8th year, will award 12 scholarships to local college-bound high school seniors in the surrounding area of Central Kentucky. Applications are due Friday, March 29.
This scholarship program was created to help local students pursue higher education and help offset the cost of tuition. Scholarships will be awarded based on a student’s academic achievements, school/community involvement, scholarship essay, letters of recommendation and financial need. To be eligible, applicants must live and attend high school within Bluegrass Cellular’s 34-county home-service area. Scholarship winners will be notified in May 2019.
The application and complete list of guidelines are available at bluegrasscellular.com/scholarships. Interested applicants can also pick up applications from their school guidance counselors or at any of Bluegrass Cellular’s Customer Care Centers.

