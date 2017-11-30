BMEMS: FINANCIAL BREAKDOWN SHOWS NOT ALL GROUPS ARE KICKING IN WHAT THEY SHOULD AND THE BOARD PLANS TO FIX THAT AT THEIR NEXT MEETING

on 11/30/2017 |

Barren Metcalfe Ambulance Service is funded by both Barren County, TJ Samson Hospital, the City of Glasgow and Metcalfe County. At the previous meeting, Edmonton Mayor Howard Garrett had brought up to the board the possibility of adding additional staff to the Metcalfe County station. EMS Director Charlie O’Neal was then tasked with putting a dollar amount on exactly what the additional staff would cost and bring that number back to the board. O’Neal first told the board that the additional shift would not generate any revenue for the service overall and 24 hour coverage would come in just under a half a million dollars annually.

O’Neal had also discovered, when he broke down the financial statements station by station, the amount Metcalfe County was paying into the service was substantially lower than the amount they were adding to the deficit. Here is Director Charlie O’Neal:

Chairman Dr. Joe Middleton told the board that it was the financials that concerned him, especially as they make the move toward cost analysis accounting:

O’Neal was then directed by the board to draft amendments to the bylaws that would require that the contributions to the service be more of a direct reflection of what each entity actually owed, based on costs vs. revenue. If unchanged and the numbers were consistent throughout the fiscal year, this could have Metcalfe County underpaying by somewhere in the neighborhood of $300,000. The board did not authorize any additional staff for the Metcalfe County station.

O’Neal said he would have a master copy of the bylaws, as well as the amendments, ready for the board at their next meeting.

As far as BMEMS operations, collections and expenses were up slightly and personnel costs are right on target. Overall runs were down 3%

The 2016 audit was presented by Belinda Coulter, with Taylor and Polson, who told the board that any instances found were immediately relayed to BMEMS and they began to work to solve the problem. No major issues were found. O’Neal personally extend his appreciation to Taylor and Polson for their help throughout the process.

Bill Murrey with ISU Pedigo Lessenberry was awarded the three year insurance contract for the service. Only slightly higher than the other bid, Carl Dickerson made the motion to go with Murrey’s bid, and said that for no more than the difference they should stay with a local company.

The board did go into closed session, but took no action upon return.