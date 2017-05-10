BOAT STOLEN ON SHADY ACRES ROAD IN BARREN COUNTY

on 10/05/2017 |

The Barren County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a boat theft that occurred on Monday, October 2, 2017. The boat was taken from the Shady Acres Road in Southern Barren County.

Video surveillance camera caught the suspect vehicle, an extended cab black 1995-1998 Chevrolet/GMC pickup pulling onto Lucas Road with the stolen boat towing behind it at approximately 11:49am. The boat is a 1998 Tracker boat with a 115 hp Mercury motor. The boat is white with a blue stripe down the side.

Attached is a picture of the truck and the boat caught on the camera. If anyone has any information in reference to this case or recognizes the vehicle, we asked that they contact us immediately. 270-651-2771. Tip line 270-646-8771.