Bobbi Atwell, age 83 of Cave City, KY, passed away peacefully Monday, January 2, 2017 at her home in Cave City, KY, with her children by her side. The Mammoth Cave native was born September 7, 1933 to the late Jesse Conard Cooper and Cynthia Vance Johnson Cooper. She was married 62 years to the late Ozni “Ozzie” Atwell.

A homemaker and a member of Cave City Baptist Church, Bobbi graduated from Caverna High School in 1951, and from there she furthered her education in business at Bowling Green Business University in 1955. She then went on to complete the American Hotel Association Hotel Supervisory Development Course in 1959, and was manager of Food Services at Lake Crescent Lodge in Olympic National Park in Washington State.

Bobbi served in several different roles in her community and church. She was president of Cave City Younger Woman’s Club for two years; Girl Scout Leader for four years, as well as District Chairman for two years; SundaySchool Leader and Superintendent of the Intermediate Sunday School class at Cave City Baptist Church, as well as a member and soloist of the church choir, a member of the community choir, and a leader of the Young Women’s Auxiliary of the Church. She was the first president of Caverna Elementary PTA. In 1969, she was chosen Cave City Business and Professional Women’s Club Woman of the Year. Then in 1976, she was the first woman to be elected to serve on Caverna School Board, where she served for 8 years, and was also the first women to serve as Chairman of the Board. Bobbi was chosen by the Cave City Chamber of Commerce as Citizen of the Year in 1983. In 1984, she was commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel. She served on the Glasgow WKU Advisory Council in 1985. Bobbi was also very instrumental in re-establishing the library in Cave City, volunteering many hours of service. She hosted in her home countless social events for her church, community, family and friends. Bobbi truly loved her community and was an inspiration to those around her.

She leaves to honor her memory, one son, Jonathan Lee Atwell (Tina) of Glasgow, KY; one daughter, Cynthia Lisa Burton of Grand Marais, MN; four grandchildren, Cynthia Rae Burton, Jeanette Suzanne Burton, Bailey Martina Atwell, Michael Atwell Burton; and one brother Phillip Cooper of Louisville, KY. She was also preceded in death by four brothers, Oryce Cooper, Royce Cooper, Merrell Cooper and Ermine Cooper and one sister, Zell Hunt .

Interment will be in Cave City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Cave City Baptist Church Scholarship fund; P.O. Box 203 Cave City, KY 42127.