BOBBIE JO DUBREE (UPDATED)

Bobbie Jo Dubree 48 of Glasgow died Sunday, February 5, 2017 at Norton Hospital in Louisville. She graduated from Western KY University with a nursing degree and was a former nurse at the Medical Center in Scottsville. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church.

She’s the daughter of Phillip Rex Elmore and Barbara Matthews (David) of Glasgow. She is also survived by 2 daughters Natalie Simpson (Brent) and Cierra Bragg (Kyle) of Glasgow; a son Cody Dubree of Hart County; grandchildren Allie and Braxton Simpson, Briar and Brinlee Bragg and Adleigh Bridgeman; a brother William Elmore (Tabitha) of Glasgow and her nephew and nieces, Will, Abby and Katie Elmore.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, February 8th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 2pm Tuesday.