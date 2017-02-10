on 10/02/2017 |

Bobbie Joe Page, age 83, passed away Wednesday, September 27, 2017. He was the son of the late Jimmie Henry Lewis Page and the late Grace Ethel Mills Page. After making his home in Chicago, Bobbie worked 20 years for International Harvester and 25 years for Continental Bakery. After his retirement, he stayed active cooking, canning, quilting, gardening, sewing and caring for his pets. He was a member of Quilting Guild in Chicago, Retired Confectionery Bakers, The Block Club, The Paulina Book Club and Southside Quilting Guild.

He is survived by four sisters, Christine Greene and husband George, Cincinnati, OH, Mary Crawford and husband Bill, Indianapolis, IN, Ethel Fisher and husband Kenneth, Gary , IN, Carolyn Scatchell, Chicago, IL; one brother, James Page, Chicago, IL; two God-daughters, Jackie Wilson, Linda Davis and Denease; special nephew, Michael Page; many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 12:00 noon CT, Saturday, October 7, 2017 at First Baptist Church in Horse Cave. Funeral service will be at 12:00 noon CT, Saturday, October 7, 2017 at First Baptist Church with Rev. Hugh Heater officiating. Interment will be at Horse Cave Cemetery, Horse Cave, KY.

Brooks Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.