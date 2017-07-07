Bobbie Stinson, age 76, of Park City, KY, passed away Thursday, July 6, 2017 in Bowling Green. She was born March 1, 1941 in Pall Mall, TN., to the late Clarence Cline Delk and the late Vannie Ellen Crabtree Delk and was married to the late Tommy Stinson.

She was a former factory worker for Johnson Controls and Kellwood Manufacturing and attended Little Bethel Baptist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory, two sons Ricky Stinson (Cara) of Cave City and Joey Stinson (Marsha) of Bowling Green; one sister, Marie Watkins of Livingston, TN; five grandchildren, Shawn Houchens (Caity), Jessica Houchens, Daniel Stinson (Melinda), Jordin and Marek Stinson; two great grandchildren, Bailey Estes and Gracie Estes. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Vickey Houchens.

Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions can be made to St. Jude’s, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105

VISITATION

10 am – 2 pm, Saturday, July 8 , 2017

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2pm, Saturday, July 8, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel