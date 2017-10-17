Logo


BOBBY ALLEN COLEMAN

on 10/17/2017

Bobby Allen Coleman, age 79 of Lindseyville, departed this life on Monday, October 16, 2017 at TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on December 17, 1937 to the late William Allen Coleman and Mayphus Kinkade Coleman.

Bobby was a retired boilermaker with Local Union #40. He also worked as a supervisor with Anaconda Aluminum. Bobby was a member of Ninth and O Baptist Church.

He leaves to honor his memory— one son, Mark Coleman (Teresa) of Bowling Green; two daughters, Penny Boone (Larry) and Christy Pohn (Saul) both of Louisville; five grandchildren, Andrea Crowder, Kelsey Boone, Adam Boone, Luke Pohn and Georgia Pohn and one great granddaughter, Ava Crowder.

Interment will be in Sweeden Cemetery.

VISITATION
5 – 7 pm, Wednesday, October 18, 2017
9 – 11 am, Thursday, October 19, 2017
Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE
11 am, Thursday, October 19, 2017
Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

