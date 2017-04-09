Logo


BOBBY BILBREY

on 09/04/2017 |

Bobby Bilbrey, age 73,of Park City, KY passed away Sunday, September 3, 2017 in Bowling Green. The Smith County, TN native was born on October 24, 1943 to the late J.H. and Mindy Bilbrey. He was married to Nelda Norris Bilbrey, who survives.

Bobby was a former employee of Hawkins Upholstery; a guitarist for Turner Family gospel singers and a member of Plum Springs Baptist Church.

Besides his wife, he is survived by three sons, Devin Malone of Rocky Hill, Bobby Bilbrey, Jr. (Vicky) and Randell Bilbrey (Sandra) both of Glasgow; one daughter, Teresa Martin (Jimmy) of Park City; two brothers; four sisters; twelve grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Memorial contributions can be made to Camp Joy, P.O. Box 111, Brownsville, KY 42210.

Internment will be in Campground Cemetery.

VISITATION
4 – 8 pm, Tuesday, September 5, 2017
9 – 11 am, Wednesday, September 6, 2017
Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE
11 am, Wednesday, September 6, 2017
Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

