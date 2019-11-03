Logo


BOBBY CAFFEE

on 03/11/2019 |

Bobby Caffee, born April 28, 1938 went to his heavenly home on March 11, 2019 at the age of 80.    Mr Caffee was  a carpenter, farmer, former deputy sheriff of Metcalfe County and an avid Cubs fan.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 62 years, Wanda Bragg Caffee.    One daughter Sharon Copass and husband Anthony; two sons,  Mark Caffee and wife Sally and Stephen Caffee.   Three grandchildren.  Amy Ball and husband Justin, Nicholas Copass and Alex Caffee. One step granddaughter Whitney Ball.   One brother Edward Caffee Jr and wife Sue.  Sister in laws  Jo Ann Caffee and Shirley Caffee.

He was preceded in death by his parents Eddie and Bessie Caffee.   Two grandsons Justin and Richie Caffee.   Two brothers Philip and Russell Caffee.   Two sisters Bertha Wilson and Gertrude Bunch.  Also survived by special friends Mike and Rose Garvin and family.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM  Wednesday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Hubbard Cemetery.  Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Tuesday and after 9:00 AM Wednesday at the funeral home.

