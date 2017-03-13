Bobby Carroll Carner, 65, Glasgow, died Friday, March 10, 2017, at Signature Healthcare Center in Glasgow. He was the son of the late Philip C. Carner and Alice Brandenburg Carner.

Bobby was a mortgage broker and the former owner of The Paint Corner in Glasgow. He was a private pilot; had been a comedy actor with the Horse Cave Theatre; and was an avid adventurer. He loved nature and hiking places such as the Appalachian Trail. At the time when bungee jumping made its way to America, Bobby travelled many states in order to be among the first to experience that maneuver.

His survivors include one son: Brandenburg Wells Carner; and one step-son: Corey Depp Ritter, both of Louisville.

The family chose cremation. No services are scheduled at this time. A celebration of Bobby’s life may take place at a later date. Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.