Bobby Chase, 69, of Park City, KY, passed away Thursday, April 12, 2018 at Signature Healthcare in Glasgow. The Barren County native was born on November 28, 1948 to the late Harry and Katherine Goad Chase. He was married to Brenda Decker Chase, who preceded him in death.

He was a farmer and a member of Little Bethel Baptist Church.

He is survived by twin brother, Donnie Chase (Patricia) of Glasgow; one sister, Dorothy Chase of Glasgow; several bothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by three brothers, W.T., Archie and Jessie Chase.

Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions can be made to: American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

VISITATION

4 – 8 pm, Saturday April 14, 2018

9 am – 12 pm, Sunday, April 15, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

12 pm, Sunday, April 15, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel