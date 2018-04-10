Logo


BOBBY DALE SEXTON

on 10/04/2018

Bobby Dale Sexton, age 82, of the Uno Community, died on Thursday, October 4, 2018, at his home surrounded by his wife and daughter.  He was born in Metcalfe County and an active member of the Fairview Church of Christ, a farmer, former employee of Western Auto, former carpenter with Thompson Construction,  and retired from the Horse Cave Housing Authority in 2001.  He was a proud veteran of the U. S. Army where he served in Germany from 1958-1960.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl & Lera N. Sexton, and his son, Mark A. Sexton.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, 11 months and four days, Lanelle Broady Sexton; one daughter, Lisa Sexton Storey (Jesse), Vine Grove; three grandsons, Spencer Walters (Ann), Austin Walters and Isaac Sexton; one great-granddaughter, Jillian Walters, all of Horse Cave; one sister, Betty Locke (Melvin), Hardyville; one brother, Donnie Sexton (Joan), Cave City; two brothers-in-law, Dan Broady (Della), Cave City, and Steve Broady (Joyce), Ocala FL; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 6, 2018, at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery, with full military honors.  Visitation at Winn Funeral Home on Friday, the 5th, from 1-8 p.m. and from 9 a.m until time of service on Saturday.  Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to Potter Children’s Home or a charity of your choice.

