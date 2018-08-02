Logo


BOBBY E SULLIVAN

on 02/08/2018 |

Bobby R. Sullivan, 87, of Glasgow, died Thursday, February 08, 2018 at Glasgow State Nursing Facility.  He was born in Green County, the son of the late Frank and Della Mills Sullivan.  His wife was the late Katherine Elizabeth Steenbergen Sullivan.

Mr. Sullivan was a farmer and a veteran of the Korean War serving in the U. S. Navy.  He was a member of the D.A.V. Chapter 20 of Glasgow and a former member of their color guard.

He is survived by a daughter Sharon Moore of Lucas; a son Barry Sullivan of Austin; 4 grandchildren Kerry (Melanie) Moore of Lucas, Kayce (Josh) Woods of Glasgow, Krystal Sullivan of Glasgow and Kelby (Amy) Sullivan of Austin and 8 great-grandchildren.  In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law Gary Moore, 5 brothers, 1 sister and 2 nephews.

Funeral services will be 10:30am Saturday, February 10th at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.  Burial with military honors provided by D.A.V. Chapter 20 of Glasgow will be in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will begin at 4:00pm Friday.

