Bobby Earl Hood, 66, of Tompkinsville, passed away Sunday, March 12 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green.

He was born August 16, 1950 to the late Earl Leston Hood and Gladys Taylor Hood. He was a member of Tompkinsville Church of Christ and a self-employed Aluminum Siding Contractor. He was united in marriage on December 31, 1971 to the former Wanda Carmack.

He is survived by his wife: Wanda Hood, one son: William Earl Hood, one sister: Barbara Proffitt all of Tompkinsville, several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three sisters: Sandra Jackson, Betty Hood and Wanda Hood.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, March 15 at 2:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial to follow in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM on Tuesday and 7:30 AM on Wednesday at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.

Memorials are suggested to the Brown Cemetery in Monroe County or the Fitzgerald Cemetery in Celina.