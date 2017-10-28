on 10/28/2017 |

Bobby Franklin Cornwell, 76, of Tompkinsville passed away Thursday, October 26 at his home.

He was born July 17, 1941 in Monroe County, KY to the late Buford Franklin Cornwell and Gladys Reagan Cornwell. He was a member of Clementsville Church of Christ, a retired carpenter and farmer. He was united in marriage on June 29, 1968 to the former Margie Ferguson.

He is survived by his wife: Margie Cornwell, one son: Chris Cornwell, one daughter: Bobbi McPherson and husband David all of Tompkinsville, one brother: Freddie Cornwell of Tompkinsville, three sisters: Lena Brown of Texas, Betty Sutton of New Mexico, Barbara Hollinsworth of Tompkinsville, four grandchildren: Ashley McPherson Graves and husband Kelby, Kaleb Cornwell, Connor Cornwell and Caylynn Elizabeth Cornwell.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers: Clinton and Leon Cornwell.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 28 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.

A private funeral service will be conducted.

Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Society or American Cancer Society.