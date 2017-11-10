on 10/11/2017 |

Bobby Gene Spear, 67, of Red Boiling Springs, TN, passed away Tuesday, October 10th, while in the company of family members at Macon County General Hospital.

Bobby was born in Tompkinsville, KY on September 11, 1950, a son of the late Nelline (Frost) and J.E. Spear, Sr. He worked at Honest Abe Log Home.

Bobby is survived by two sons, Joseph Dale Spear, and wife, April, of Clarksville, TN; Kelly Gene Spear, and wife, Stacie, of Bowling Green, KY; companion, Donnie Tooley, of Red Boiling Springs, TN; 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Bobby is also survived by three sisters, Peggy Cherry, of Tompkinsville, KY; Charline Thompson (Albert), of Tompkinsville, KY; Anita Brown (Larry Brumett), of Tompkinsville, KY. four brothers, J.E. Spear (Glaydelle), of Tompkinsville, KY; Chris Spear (Tammy), of Tompkinsville, KY; Steve Spear, of Tompkinsville, KY; Tony Spear(Karen), of Lebanon, TN; sister-in-law, Eva Spear, of Lamb, KY.

Other than his parents he is preceded in death by a brother, Joe Spear and brother-in-law, Edward Brown.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, October 13th, 2017. Visitation is Thursday 4:00-8:00 P.M. and Friday 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

Donations are suggested to American Cancer Society.