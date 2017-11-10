Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BOBBY GENE SPEAR

on 10/11/2017 |

Bobby Gene Spear, 67, of Red Boiling Springs, TN, passed away Tuesday, October 10th, while in the company of family members at Macon County General Hospital.
Bobby was born in Tompkinsville, KY on September 11, 1950, a son of the late Nelline (Frost) and J.E. Spear, Sr. He worked at Honest Abe Log Home.

Bobby is survived by two sons, Joseph Dale Spear, and wife, April, of Clarksville, TN; Kelly Gene Spear, and wife, Stacie, of Bowling Green, KY; companion, Donnie Tooley, of Red Boiling Springs, TN; 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Bobby is also survived by three sisters, Peggy Cherry, of Tompkinsville, KY; Charline Thompson (Albert), of Tompkinsville, KY; Anita Brown (Larry Brumett), of Tompkinsville, KY. four brothers, J.E. Spear (Glaydelle), of Tompkinsville, KY; Chris Spear (Tammy), of Tompkinsville, KY; Steve Spear, of Tompkinsville, KY; Tony Spear(Karen), of Lebanon, TN; sister-in-law, Eva Spear, of Lamb, KY.

Other than his parents he is preceded in death by a brother, Joe Spear and brother-in-law, Edward Brown.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, October 13th, 2017. Visitation is Thursday 4:00-8:00 P.M. and Friday 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

Donations are suggested to American Cancer Society.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BOBBY GENE SPEAR”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Myra Woods (60th Birthday)

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
57°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 10/11 10%
High 73° / Low 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 10/12 10%
High 72° / Low 50°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Friday 10/13 10%
High 78° / Low 55°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.