Bobby Joe Jackson

on 01/21/2018 |

Bobby Joe Jackson, 70, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, January 20, 2018. He was a son of the late John and Juanita Sneed Jackson. He was retired from L.L. Morris Oil Well Company.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Geraldine Jackson; one son: Joe Jackson (Callie); one daughter: Melissa Logsdon (Samuel Beck); four grandchildren: Chad Jackson, Dustin Tyler Jackson, Courtney Jackson and Dillon Logsdon; four great-grandchildren: Everett Whobrey, Chloe Whobrey, Daniel Jackson and Adeline Grace Jackson; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral will be 1:00 P.M. Monday, January 22, 2018, at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after 10:00 A.M. Monday at the funeral home.

