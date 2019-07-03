on 03/07/2019 |

Bobby Joe Salmon age 39 of Edmonton passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at his home.

He was the son of Billy and Ella Salmon of Edmonton and Patricia Ann Phelps of Edmonton. Besides his parents he is survived by two sons. Tyler Joseph Salmon and Billy Lee Salmon both of Columbia. Three brothers. Ricky Fields (Melanda) of Columbia, Jessie Wilson (Lorrisa) of Edmonton and Anthony Green (Michelle) of Tompkinsville.

He was preceded in death by a brother Billy Alvin Salmon.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 PM Sunday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Chestnut Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM Saturday and after 9:00 AM Sunday at the funeral home.