BOBBY JOE WATT

on 06/26/2018 |

Bobby Joe Watt, 80 of Bowling Green died Monday, June 25, 2018 at the Medical Center. The Warren County native was a son of the late Wayne and Novice Lewis Watt and is preceded in death by two brothers, Leonard Watt & Robert Watt and one sister, Imogen Watt. He was a farmer.

His survivors include two brothers, Albert Watt and Richard Watt and three sisters, Rachel Watt, Pauline Watt and Maybelle Hicks.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Boiling Springs Cemetery under the direction of Hardy & Son Funeral Home.

