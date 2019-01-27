on 01/27/2019 |

Bobby Kenton Witty, 81, of Glasgow, passed away Saturday, January 26, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer.

He was born to the late Bernice and Fern (Edwards) Witty, November 24, 1937 in Summer Shade, KY. He graduated from Metcalfe County High School in 1954 and married Ruby Thompson in Glasgow on September 22, 1957. At the age of 17, Bobby signed up to serve in the U. S. Navy. He served from 1955 through 1958 as an Aviation Storekeeper Airman, achieving the rank of Petty Officer Third Class. He completed his U.S. Navy basic training in Jacksonville, Florida and then was transferred to Chase Field Naval Auxiliary Air Station in Beeville, TX to complete his training. Bobby was assigned to the USS Salisbury Sound AV-13 Seaplane Tender where the “Sally” served in the U.S. Seventh Fleet as the flagship of the Taiwan Patrol Force of the coasts of China, Japan, South Korea and the Philippine Islands.

He began his work at Farmers Rural Electric Cooperative on November 7, 1960 as a lineman and a member of the Engineering and Service Department. His willingness to serve the members of FRECC and the communities of the region in all types of inclement weather stands as an example for us all. He continued his dedicated service as “the Man on the pole” until September 1998.

He was a member of the Three Forks Church of Christ. He also served faithfully as a Sunday school teacher, bus ministry director, deacon, and elder for over five decades at the Columbia Ave. Church of Christ. His devoted love for God, Christ, and the Church never wavered even through the last painful months of his life.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ruby Thompson Witty; two children, daughter, Tammie Jill Witty Mann and husband Eddie of Franklin, KY and son, Randy Kenton Witty and wife Conya of Glasgow; 8 grandchildren, Ethan and Aaron Witty of Bowling Green, Trai Williams of Bowling Green, Trapper Williams of Elizabethtown, Cody Mann of Spanish Fort, AL, Jason Mann of Mechanicsville, MD, and Ben and Laura Mann of Franklin, KY and 13 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother James E. Witty of Glasgow and a sister Francine Strode and husband Gene of Bowling Green.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, January 29th at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home. Burial with military honors provided by D.A.V. Chapter 20 of Glasgow, will be in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 4pm until 8pm and Tuesday morning until time for the service.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to:

Potters Children’s Home, 2350 Nashville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 4210, or the

American Cancer Society, 952 Fairview Ave., Suite 4, Bowling Green, KY 42101.